Girl drowns in lake after allegedly panicking during police inquiry

PUNE: A 19-year-old girl drowned in a lake near Talegaon Dabhade on Saturday after allegedly panicking when police questioned her companion near the waterbody. The incident has sparked tension and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. A 19-year-old girl drowned in a lake near Talegaon Dabhade on Saturday after allegedly panicking when police questioned her companion near the waterbody. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to preliminary information, the girl and a young man had visited a college for admission-related work before heading to a nearby lake for an outing. The two were reportedly sitting in a shaded area when police personnel approached them.

Sources said that upon noticing the police, the young man allegedly asked the girl to hide to avoid questioning. During this time, she reportedly became frightened and entered the lake. She drowned before rescuers could reach her.

Following the incident, a commotion broke out outside Atharva Hospital, where the girl’s relatives allegedly assaulted the young man, holding him responsible for the tragedy.

Shweta Khedkar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “Police approached the young man to verify whether any illegal activity was taking place. He told the officers that he was waiting for another friend in connection with college admission work. There is no link between police questioning and the girl’s death.”

Police sources said that after speaking with officers, the young man began searching for the girl. She was later found in the lake. Investigators suspect that while attempting to hide, she may have accidentally fallen into the water and drowned.

Late on Saturday night, the girl’s relatives visited the police station and completed the formalities. They are expected to file a complaint against the young man. Police have launched an investigation.