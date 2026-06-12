Pune/Nashik: BJP rebel leader Gokul Gite on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw from the contest for the Nashik local authorities constituency election to the legislative council, scheduled for June 18.

Gite backs out of Nashik legislative council poll fray

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Gite had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate against the Mahayuti’s official nominee, Shiv Sena leader Narendra Darade.

Sources in the Sena’s Jalgaon unit said Gite’s withdrawal is likely to pave the way for rebel Sena candidate Reshma Kale to also back out of the contest in Jalgaon, where she had filed her nomination against the Mahayuti’s candidate, BJP leader Nandkishor Mahajan. A formal announcement is expected on Friday.

The development came after a marathon meeting at Gite’s residence in Nashik on Thursday morning attended by BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse. Gite’s elder brother, senior BJP leader Ganesh Gite, was also present.

“There was enormous pressure from my supporters not to withdraw as they believed I could win as an Independent. However, after the intervention of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, I gave them my word that I would step aside,” Gite said, adding that he had stopped his election campaign with immediate effect.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Gite, remaining in the contest could have created the impression among Mahayuti allies that he enjoyed the “tacit support” of Mahajan, with whom he shares close ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Gite, remaining in the contest could have created the impression among Mahayuti allies that he enjoyed the “tacit support” of Mahajan, with whom he shares close ties. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past six days, the three ministers held several rounds of discussions with Gite, urging him to withdraw. He was also in Mumbai on Wednesday for talks with senior Mahayuti leaders.

Both Mahajan and Samant denied that any pressure had been exerted on Gite.

“He has certain grievances against Darade, and we have assured him those issues will be resolved. Gite is a loyal party worker. Though he had sought the Nashik seat, it was allotted to the Sena as part of the alliance arrangement,” Mahajan said.

As the deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired on June 4, Gite’s name will remain on the ballot paper. Mahayuti leaders in Nashik, however, said they would ensure that all 468 alliance voters cast their votes in favour of Darade.

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Meanwhile, Sena sources in Jalgaon said district guardian minister Gulabrao Patil and Girish Mahajan are expected to meet on Friday, following which a formal announcement regarding Kale’s withdrawal is likely to be made.