Goa CM Pramod Sawant discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic

Pune: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC), Pune, for routine investigations, was discharged from the hospital on Friday evening, officials said. Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addresses during the celebrations of Goa Liberation Day, at Taleigao in Panaji, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_19_2022_000183A) (PTI)

CM Sawant (52) was admitted to RHC on Thursday evening. The hospital confirmed Sawant’s admission and stated, “He has successfully undergone an angioplasty procedure.” The intervention was completed without complications, and his condition is currently stable. He is recovering well and remains under close observation.” HT also reported the statement issued by the hospital.

However, on Friday morning, the chief minister dismissed reports that he underwent angioplasty at the hospital, stating he was admitted only for a routine health check. Soon after, RHC issued another statement which read, “Hon’ble chief minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant underwent a routine health check-up at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. All his tests are normal, and he will be discharged from the hospital today.”

In a video shared later, Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of RHC, said, “Goa CM was admitted yesterday evening for some tests. We have done all the tests and everything is fine. He had a restful night and will be discharged today in the afternoon. He will probably stay in Pune for one more day and possibly go back to Goa tomorrow or day after tomorrow. No major surgery has been done on him. He is absolutely fine, walking, talking, and moving around.”

The chief minister, who was discharged from the hospital at around 4:30pm on Friday, also shared a video statement, wherein he said that he had gone for a routine investigation and that all reports are normal. He added that he is with his family in Pune and will be back in Goa in a day.