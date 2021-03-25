Home / Cities / Pune News / Godman promises to find why farmer’s cows weren’t producing milk, dupes him of lakhs
pune news

Godman promises to find why farmer’s cows weren’t producing milk, dupes him of lakhs

Self-styled godman Uttam Bhagwat promised to help find out who damaged the complainant’s drip irrigation pipeline and why his cows were not producing milk.
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Image for representation. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

A self-proclaimed godman was booked on Wednesday night by Pune rural police for duping a farmer of 12 lakh under the guise of providing a solution to his burst drip irrigation pipelines and determine why his cows were not producing milk. The Maharashtra anti-black magic act was invoked against the godman at Walchandnagar police station.

Members from the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) - an organisation dedicated to fighting superstition in India, particularly in Maharashtra - claim that several others also approached them with similar complaints against the man.

The complainant, Dadasaheb Tamhane (45), a farmer from Aasu village in Phaltan region of Satara district, lodged a complaint against the godman who was identified as Uttam Lakshman Bhagwat.

“He kept telling us that a family member will suffer physical harm if we do not pay him so he could perform pooja for us,” said Tamhane.

The man also allegedly told the victim that they should not reveal anything about the pooja process to anyone if he wanted it to be successful.

“The godman had offered to find the person who had damaged the pipelines of drip irrigation in the complainant’s farm. He then told him that someone had performed black magic to damage his farm. The farmer believed him and agreed to get a pooja done,” said Nandini Jadhav, Pune district head, ANiS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Activists, nature lovers object to PMC’s AI trees proposal worth 88 lakh

Standing dead trees pose threat to Pune-Mumbai highway commuters

Godman dupes Pune farmer of 12 lakh by promising to find why his cows were not producing milk

Taste of life: In a dog fight for a puran-poli

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Walchandnagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP