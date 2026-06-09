Gokul Gite likely to withdraw from Nashik legislative council race; say Mahayuti leaders

Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gokul Gite is likely to withdraw from the Nashik legislative council election with an announcement expected on Tuesday, according to Mahayuti leaders familiar with the developments.

The indication comes after BJP minister Girish Mahajan met Gite near Nashik airport Monday evening. (HT)

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The indication comes after BJP minister Girish Mahajan met Gite near Nashik airport Monday evening before flying to Mumbai along with Shiv Sena ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse.

Mahajan told reporters that discussions with Gite were positive and were centred on persuading him to withdraw from the contest.

“Wait till Tuesday for some good news,” Mahajan said.

Sources in the BJP said Gite accompanied the three ministers to Mumbai, and is expected to meet senior Mahayuti leaders. Party leaders expressed confidence that he will eventually announce support for the alliance’s official candidate, Shiv Sena’s Narendra Darade.

Despite repeated attempts, Gite could not be reached for comment.

For the past several days, Mahajan, Samant and Bhuse have been trying to convince Gite to step aside to avoid a division of Mahayuti votes. However, the rebel candidate had so far remained firm on contesting the election.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Monday, the three ministers succeeded in persuading another rebel BJP aspirant, Prasad Hiray, to withdraw from the race. Hiray later told reporters that he had taken the decision following discussions with the ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Monday, the three ministers succeeded in persuading another rebel BJP aspirant, Prasad Hiray, to withdraw from the race. Hiray later told reporters that he had taken the decision following discussions with the ministers. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahayuti leaders also indicated that resolving the Nashik stalemate could help settle a similar rebellion in Jalgaon, where Shiv Sena leader Reshma Kale is contesting as an independent against the alliance’s official BJP nominee, Nandkishor Mahajan. Sena leaders in Jalgaon have maintained that Kale’s future is linked to developments in Nashik.