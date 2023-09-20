Gold bar worth 4.17 lakh stolen from jeweller in Raviwar Peth

In a daring heist that unfolded amidst the festive rush, thieves stole six tola gold bar from a jeweller who was en route to craft exquisite ornaments.

Thieves stole six tola gold bar from a jeweller (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred on Tuesday between 12pm and 12:30 pm at Raviwar Peth.

The jeweller, identified as Dineshkumar Khandelwal, was carrying six tola (approximately 70 grams) gold bar worth ₹4.17 lakh in a bag to his workshop.

Taking advantage of the crowd and rush, the perpetrators executed their plan and stole the valuable gold bar by cutting his bag with a sharp blade.

Khandelwal has lodged a complaint with Faraskhana police station.

Faraskhana police have launched an investigation into the theft, examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments and speaking with locals in an attempt to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to nearby police while visiting Ganesh pandals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at Faraskhana Police Station under section 379 (Punishment for Theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON