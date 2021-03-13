Golden jubilee of 1971 war: Veterans pay tribute to martyrs, recall war days

It was an emotional moment for the 13 war veterans who had gathered at the National War Memorial on Saturday, to commemorate the golden jubilee of their commissioning into the Army and also to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 India-Pakistan war which had resulted in the creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

After completing the short service (NT)-10 and tech 2 courses from Officer’s Training Academy (OTA), Chennai these men aged between 21 and 23 years were commissioned in the service on March 14, 1971, as second lieutenant. Little did they know, that only after a few months, they will have to fight a war for their country as young officers.

Out of the 338 cadets from this course who were commissioned into the service, seven officers lost their lives in the war. These 13 war veterans who are now in their 70s and live in Pune, gathered at the National War Memorial with their families to pay tribute to their late course mates.

“It was a golden moment for all of us when as young officers we were commissioned into the service. I remember exactly 50 years before on this day (March 13, 1971) our passing out parade was taking place at OTA Chennai and Chief of the Army Staff General Sam Manekshaw was the chief guest. In a matter of a few months we taught a war under his leadership,” said Col (Retd) Alok Ghosh . He was commissioned in the Regiment of Artillery during the 1971 war. “After the completion of the course, we were commissioned in different departments and at various places. But we all are still in touch and try to meet once in a month,” said Col (Retd) Ghosh.

Brigadier (Ret) Hari Sahi (73), was merely a 23-year-old officer in Army Service Core when he received an order to train the young fighters of Mukti Bahini in August 1971. “Our camp was in the deep jungle on the eastern border. We trained the young officers in Muktivahini for three weeks and later advanced towards Bogura. Though the actual war had begun on December 3, 1971, the preparation was on from several months,” Brigadier (Retd) recalled.

Colonel (Retd) Abhijit Verma (73) was commissioned in engineering and he also trained Mukti Bahini fighters for several months. “We trained them how to blow up the bridges, how to use the equipment. Even after the war was over I was still in newly formed Bangladesh for the restoration work,” said Colonel (Retd) Verma.

Captain (Retd) Tanaji Pawar (72), meanwhile, was part of the Maratha Light Infantry during the 1971 war. “My regiment was at the Hilli bridge. It is the place which was in East Pakistan near Balu ghat. I was guarding the bridge against the enemy forces. We got to fight the war just in a matter of a few months. We got the opportunity to fight for our nation,” said Captain (Retd) Pawar.

Colonel (Retd) Yeshwant Mane was posted on the western border of India much ahead of Jaisalmer to hold the enemy on that side. “I was in Engineering and our job was to stall the enemy on the western border. We fought in the desert and every time I nearly escaped death. My soldiers fought fearlessly. I consider myself fortunate to have received an opportunity to serve the nation,” said Colonel (Retd) Mane.

According to these war veterans, this war also have them a perspective on humanity. “After an enemy soldier surrenders, he is not an enemy anymore. We give them food, give shelter. In the war of 1971, 93,000 prisoners of war were captured. It the historic figure in modern human history,” said Major (Retd) Bajaj who was commissioned in Punjab Regiment in the 1971 war.

The battle of Bogura was a major battle fought in the 1971 war. Major (Retd) TS. Bevli was part of this battle. He remembered the bravery of his observation post officer S Parmar who was later awarded Vir Chakra. “I saw him taking a bullet in his chest. Fortunately, he survived that injury. Leadership means everything in the Army. I operated a mountain gun in this battle,” said Major (Retd) Belvi.

These also remembered the moment when they received the news of the enemy’s surrender. It was a moment of jubilation and of the pride they said.