Government to consider making Pune-Mumbai expressway eight lanes: Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis was responding to debate on Vinayak Mete’s death during the ongoing session of state assembly on Monday
Following the death of former legislator Vinayak Mete on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will consider expansion of the stretch to eight lanes to decongest traffic.
Fadnavis was responding to debate on Mete’s death during the ongoing session of state assembly on Monday when the leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked the government to increase one lane each on both sides of the expressway.
The deputy CM said that the construction of additional lanes and early completion of missing lane will help reduce traffic congestion. “If there is land available we can definitely add one lane on expressway. I will speak to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and take the decision after exploring the procedural and financial viabilities,” he said.
Fadnavis told the house that work on 13-km “missing link” between Sinhgad college to Khopoli exit has progressed and will be completed soon.
Responding to increase in traffic between the two cities, Fadnavis said there was a need for intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) which will be implemented to regulate traffic, especially with big trawlers and tankers jumping lanes. Fadnavis said ITMS will be implemented on expressway soon to offer immediate help to accident victims.
“The government has proposed to track the movement of heavy vehicles and containers along with other vehicles with the installation of ITMS and artificial intelligence (AI) on the busy expressway to help curb accidents besides checking vehicle movement discipline,” he said.
On August 14, Mete, former MLA, was killed in an accident that took place near Madap tunnel close to Khalapur toll plaza. Mete’s SUV was in the second of the six-lane expressway at the time of the accident. According to Eknath Kadam, who was accompanying Mete, the driver lost control of the SUV after a truck changed lanes.
No Delta variant found in samples tested in Maharashtra, BA.5 on its way out: scientists
Scientists involved in genome sequencing of samples sent for Covid testing observed that Delta variant of Covid, which caused havoc during the second wave in 2021, was not found in samples tested in Maharashtra. Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, a scientist at Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, confirmed on Monday that Delta variant was not found in the genome sequencing of any samples since May this year.
Special NIA court rejects Arun Ferreira’s plea
Mumbai The special NIA court on Monday rejected the plea filed by one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Arun Ferreira, seeking a copy of the order authorising Pune police, which initially investigated the case, to intercept emails which are used as evidence against them. The special court on Monday also directed the prison authorities to hand over the letters and personal communications sent by the wife of Surendra Gadling to him.
State to set up cyber intelligence unit in wake of increasing cybercrimes
Mumbai In the wake of the rise in cybercrime cases, the state government on Monday announced that it would constitute a cyber intelligence unit and also hire private agencies to monitor the techniques used by frauds to dupe citizens. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Monday in reply to a calling-attention motion.
Mamata Banerjee announces month-long Durga Puja celebration starting from Sept 1
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a month-long Durga Puja celebration that will take off from September 1 with a mega rally in central Kolkata. She also increased the assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 which her government has been giving to the puja committees, waived taxes and increased the discount on electricity bills from 50% to 60%. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. Banerjee will also participate.
Rajasthan: Clashes erupt during filing of nomination papers for students' polls
Chaotic scenes were reported from some cities of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, on Monday after students clashed with police during filing of nominations for students' union polls scheduled for August 26. In a video shared by news agency ANI, police could be seen baton charging students who had assembled outside Rajasthan University in Jaipur to hold an election rally without permission. The report said the clash caused injuries to both police personnel and students.
