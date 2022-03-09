Govt employee duped of ₹4.9 lakh by telecaller posing as bank official in Pune
PUNE A government employee working in Bhosari was duped of ₹4.9 lakh by a caller who claimed to be an employee of a nationalised bank. The fake caller told the government employee that his account will be suspended, said officials.
While the incident happened on March 5, the case was registered on Tuesday, said police.
The 50-year-old man received a message with a link that said, if the PAN is not linked with the account, the net banking services will get suspended, according to police.
“The man clicked on the link and then received a call. He thought that it was genuine call and gave them the details. for the final step of the process. The fake caller told him that he will get an OTP and he should share it which he did. Post that a transaction was made from his account,” said police inspector (crime) Jitedra Patil of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.
The man first went to the bank and then to the police who froze the recipient account but the money was already moved from it by the time the crime was reported. A total of ₹ 4,95,801 was transferred from his account.
A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Bhosari police station.
