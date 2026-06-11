Govt seeks report on mephentermine injection theft at ADH

The alleged theft of mephentermine sulphate injections from Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, with Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap seeking details of the government’s response to the case. The state government has sought a detailed report on the incident, the action taken against those responsible and measures proposed to prevent similar lapses in the future, officials said.

The committee submitted its report on March 30, 2026. According to its findings, 24 vials of the injections were missing. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue was raised through a starred question submitted by Jagtap on Wednesday, who sought clarification on the disappearance of the injections from the hospital’s drug stock and the status of the inquiry into the matter.

The case dates back to November 2025, when Swapnil Chavan, a Class IV employee working as a drug-store peon at ADH, was suspended for allegedly stealing 20 vials of mephentermine sulphate from the hospital pharmacy. He was suspended under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and attached to the rural hospital in Alandi pending inquiry.

The matter assumes significance as mephentermine sulphate is a Schedule H drug, with its storage, handling and distribution subjected to strict regulatory controls.

Following a Hindustan Times report published on November 13, 2025, titled “Hospital staff suspended for stealing Mephentermine vials”, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee submitted its report on March 30, 2026. According to its findings, 24 vials of the injections were missing. It also found alleged tampering with stock records related to nearly 60 vials between 2023 and 2025. The committee recommended action against staff responsible for maintaining stock and distribution records in both the pharmacy and operation theatre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee submitted its report on March 30, 2026. According to its findings, 24 vials of the injections were missing. It also found alleged tampering with stock records related to nearly 60 vials between 2023 and 2025. The committee recommended action against staff responsible for maintaining stock and distribution records in both the pharmacy and operation theatre. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Based on the findings, Dr Pawar directed disciplinary proceedings against a hospital staff member on April 6. Authorities were instructed to have the matter investigated through the police machinery and submit an action-taken report. However, according to available records, the hospital administration limited its response to departmental proceedings against Chavan and did not register a police complaint.

In his Assembly question, Jagtap sought details on whether accountability has been fixed on any officials, whether criminal or departmental action has been initiated against those involved and whether the government intends to register a separate criminal case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “As Chavan accepted the offence, there was no need to involve the police for further investigation. We have issued a notice to the operation theatre incharge and proposed action against her.”

According to officials, mephentermine sulphate is a cardiac stimulant often misused as a performance-enhancing substance.