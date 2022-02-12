Govt to go slow on wine sale policy, invites suggestions and objections

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that rules regarding the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores are not yet final and the state government will invite suggestions and objections from citizens. The government’s change in tone comes after opposition from various quarters, including veteran social activist Anna Hazare threatening to undertake fast unto death from February 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Pawar said that the proposed draft of rules will be published and citizens will be able to submit suggestions and objections. Pawar said a final decision will be taken by the state government after considering public inputs. The state government has been criticized by the opposition and social workers after the Maharashtra cabinet gave nod to the sale of wine in supermarkets.

“There can be various opinions about it. Regarding this decision, the proposed draft of the rules will be published to take suggestions and objections from the people. The government will take a final decision considering the suggestions and objections from citizens. We will upload the proposed draft on the state government’s website,” said Pawar, while interacting with the media at the Council Hall after conducting a weekly Covid review meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a move aimed at giving a boost to the wine industry, the state cabinet on January 27 cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across Maharashtra at a flat annual licensing fee of ₹5,000. The move is aimed at a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries even as the two-decade-long tax holiday for wine produced in Maharashtra ended on December 31, 2021.

Anti-corruption activist Hazare has announced an indefinite strike from February 14 to protest against the Maharashtra government’s wine policy. Senior ministers and officials from the state government are trying to reason with Hazare.

“Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary of the state excise department, is meeting Anna Hazare on Saturday. Dilip Walse Patil has also met him. As per my information, the Nashik divisional commissioner is going to meet him. There is no final decision on the wine sale policy. Hazare has expressed his opinion. We are asking for suggestions and objections from citizens. Grape cultivators may have different points of view on this. Before taking a decision, everyone’s opinion will be considered,” said Pawar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}