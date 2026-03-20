Gram panchayat served notice for riverbed dumping at Loni Kalbhor

PUNE: Authorities have formally flagged garbage dumping in the Mula-Mutha riverbed near Loni Kalbhor with the irrigation department serving notice to the local gram panchayat for dumping mixed waste along the riverbank and the land records department conducting a survey confirming encroachment of a protected river zone. Authorities have flagged garbage dumping in Mula-Mutha riverbed near Loni Kalbhor with irrigation department serving notice to gram panchayat. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Loni irrigation sub-division on March 16 served notice to the gram panchayat holding the latter accountable under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 for dumping mixed waste along the riverbank. The notice cited indiscriminate disposal of plastic, construction debris and hotel waste, along with instances of open burning, leading to air and water pollution. It warned that dumping in the riverbed could obstruct the natural flow and result in waste being carried downstream, posing risks to dam operations and safety. The department directed immediate corrective measures failing which, legal action under irrigation, pollution control and dam safety laws will be initiated.

At the same time, a land survey carried out on March 11 by the land records department confirms that the identified site—block number 113 at Loni Kalbhor—falls within the riverbed. The survey, conducted in the presence of revenue officials and local stakeholders, has been submitted to the tehsildar along with detailed mapping. Vikas Gofane, deputy superintendent, land records, said, “Our survey confirms that the site falls within the riverbed, providing clear documentation for authorities to act against illegal dumping.”

Following the findings, the irrigation department has instructed the gram panchayat to immediately stop dumping and burning waste in the riverbed and ensure proper waste management practices.

The action comes amid rising complaints and protests by residents over unregulated garbage disposal in the area, with concerns over its impact on the river ecosystem and public health.