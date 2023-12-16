Growing involvement of juveniles in crimes a worrisome trend: CP Kumaarr

The Pune Police this year registered 102 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases against 650 accused around the city. Of them, 69 are juveniles, as per the data shared by Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr on Saturday. The MCOCA cases are related to organised crime involving serious crimes like murder, attempted murder, rioting, house-breaking thefts, vehicle thefts, robbery, and dacoity. According to Kumaarr, juveniles in conflict with the law form eleven per cent of the criminals apprehended by the police during the year. Out of the total 650 accused, 69 are below 18 (juveniles), 396 are between the 19 to 25 age group, while 107 belong to the 26-40 age bracket.

Kumaarr, who completed one year of his tenure in the city on Saturday, December 16, analysed the crime trends and patterns and said that MCOCA cases had served as a deterrent and halted the increasing crime rate. However, he said that of late cybercrime and economic offences had gone up significantly and instructions had been issued to respective departments to promptly register cases as complainants approach them seeking remedies for their financial losses. The police commissioner further emphasized that criminal intelligence gathering, foot patrolling, intensive patrol by beat marshals, combing operations, and women safety-related measures have been undertaken to provide the best policing services to the citizens.

“During the past year, we undertook citizen-centric proactive policing where active and constant feedback was sought from the people to improve police services. We have taken strict action against the offenders and acted against our men found charged with indiscipline and disobedience during duty. The city police also busted an active terror module and played a key role in making lives safe for the citizens,” he said.

