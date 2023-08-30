Cyber cell arrests Gurgaon man in connection with employment fraud

PUNE

The Pune Police Cyber Cell on August 24 arrested a Gurgaon resident for duping a person for ₹11.91 lakh on the promise of a senior position job in a multinational company. The victim was approached by the accused, identified as Jayant Kumar Malik (29), under the garb of working for a career consultancy company. The accused established communication with the victim through two email IDs where they provided him with details of offering a high-position job at a multinational company.

The accused sent a link to the victim and siphoned off the money on various occasions.

In this regard, the victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell on July 18 after which an FIR was lodged under IPC 419, 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act.

The cybercrime sleuths undertook a technical investigation and found the email ID and mobile locations near Delhi and Gurgaon. A team was sent to nab the accused who has been identified as Jayant Kumar Malik (29), a resident of Park Avenue Residency. The accused was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till August 29. The cybercrime officials have recovered three mobile phones, one laptop, and cash worth ₹12 lakh from his possession. Police Inspector Meenal Supe Patil is investigating the case further.