Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by May 4, MNS workers on Wednesday performed Maha Aarti at some places following which the police detained them.
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. But in the same breath, the party warned that it would keep a lookout if the azaan was played again on loudspeakers and in that event, the MNS would play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques as directed by the party president.
MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed the Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers. MNS leader Shinde said, “Those playing loudspeakers atop illegal mosques are free and police is taking action against MNS workers who are appealing citizens to follow the law.”
The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud. The Aarti was performed at Kasture chowk maruti temple. Prashant Kanojia, Suraj Pandit and Tejas Mane performed the Aarti after which the police detained them. MNS claimed that many mosques preferred to follow the law but this should not be the case only for one day but forever as suggested by Thackeray. As MNS had given an ultimatum till Wednesday, the police were on alert mode since the morning. Even MNS workers were on the lookout for the next move but overall the city remained peaceful without any unwanted incident.
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. The process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city. Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory.
Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court guidelines. There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
