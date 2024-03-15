‘Happy Saturday’ initiative in state board schools from next academic year

From the next academic year, the Maharashtra education department will implement the ‘Happy Saturday’ scheme for students of Classes 1 to 8 in all schools of the state board with the aim of increasing the students’ interest in education and making them study better, reducing the students’ rate of dropout and failure, and maintaining the students’ mental health. The state education department has published an ordinance to this effect. As per the circular issued by the education department, the ‘Happy Saturday’ activities include: pranayama, yoga, meditation-dharana, breathing techniques, basic and practical training in disaster management, financial management in daily life, measures to protect your health, road safety, problem solving techniques etc (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state education department has put forth suggestions to implement every Saturday as a ‘Happy Saturday’ for students of Classes 1 to 8 in all schools of the state board from the next academic year. The objective is to create awareness about their behaviour; and develop good habits, a cooperative attitude, and leadership qualities amongst students.

As per the circular issued by the education department, the ‘Happy Saturday’ activities include: pranayama, yoga, meditation-dharana, breathing techniques, basic and practical training in disaster management, financial management in daily life, measures to protect your health, road safety, problem solving techniques, activities, game-based activities, mindfulness-based activities, and relationship management skills among other activities.

State education minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “Development of good human beings who are capable of thinking and acting and possessing compassion, empathy, adventure, flexibility, scientific thinking, strategic imagination and moral values is an important objective of the new National Education Policy. At present, students are facing mental disorders such as stress and depression (even at a young age). Against this background, the need to engage in pleasant activities in school is strongly felt.”

While welcoming this decision, professor Kishori Jadhav, a retired principal of a government school, said, “After the Covid pandemic, students are facing various issues and difficulties while studying. And to give them a change and help them learn new things, this initiative is really beneficial.”