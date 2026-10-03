Pune: The Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune customs, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune regional unit, seized 1.243 kg of suspected cannabis extract (hashish), valued at approximately ₹1 crore, from an Indian woman passenger arriving at Pune International Airport from Bangkok on Thursday.

Hashish worth ₹1 crore hidden in ‘cosmetic jar’ seized at Pune airport

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As per officials, the passenger arrived at Pune airport aboard Air India Express flight IX-241 from Bangkok. Acting on behavioural profiling and suspicious baggage screening, officials intercepted the passenger and conducted a detailed examination of her check-in baggage after completing the statutory procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During the inspection, officials discovered that the passenger had allegedly concealed the suspected narcotic substance inside three commercial cosmetic jars in an attempt to make it appear like ordinary personal care products.

The substance recovered from the jars was waxy and semi-solid in consistency and emitted a pungent odour. A preliminary test conducted using a Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit returned a positive result for cannabis. The recovered substance, weighing 1.243 kg and suspected to be cannabis extract (hashish), was subsequently seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman has been arrested in case and further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman has been arrested in case and further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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