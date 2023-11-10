HC quashes decision to appoint Dr Sanjiv Thakur as dean of BJ Medical College

The Bombay High Court on Friday upheld the order passed by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal to quash the appointment of Dr Sanjiv Thakur as dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital and repost Dr Vinayak Kale as dean of the college.

On January 13, Dr Vinayak Kale was transferred from the post of dean, BJMC to the post of director, Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The decision comes in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the unnecessarily prolonged stay and escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from Sassoon on October 2.

Dr Kale was appointed as dean of BJMC and Sassoon on April 8, 2022, in view of his promotion to the cadre of dean by the government. He was entitled to three years’ normal tenure in terms of provisions of the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005 (hereinafter referred to as Transfer Act 2005 for brevity). However, on January 13, Dr Kale was transferred from the post of dean, BJMC to the post of director, Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, Pune.

In another order issued by the government on the same day (January 13), Dr Thakur, dean of Dr VM Government Medical College, Solapur was appointed as dean of BJMC and Sassoon.

Unhappy with the decision of the state government Dr Kale, moved to tribunal challenging both the transfer orders.

As per the petition filed by Dr Kale, the post of director, Institute of Mental Health, Pune is arbitrary having the effect of a change of service conditions, downgrading to a lower post is unsustainable in law and liable to be quashed. He also requested to be reposted on the post of dean, BJMC, Pune.

On July 12 the tribunal gave orders in favour of Dr Kale, quashing both the transfer orders directing to repost Dr Kale on the post of dean BJMC within two weeks. The tribunal also said the government is at liberty to give appropriate suitable posting to Dr Thakur. However, the decision of the tribunal was immediately challenged by Dr Thakur who filed an appeal in Bombay High Court which was set aside on Friday.

Dr Kale, said, “The transfers were not as per the rules. Although the tribunal gave the orders in my favour it was challenged in the Bombay High Court. The court has upheld the decision given by the tribunal. A fresh order of reinstating me at the post of dean at BJMC is likely to be received.”

Action on panel report in Sassoon drugs case pending

The four-member committee appointed under Dr Dileep Mhaisekar, director of medical education and research (DMER), to investigate the laxity at Sassoon in the escape of Patil submitted the report to the state medical education commissioner on October 27. However, the state government has taken no action after receiving the report.

The committee was constituted by the state government on October 11 to conduct the probe into the incident which led to the escape of Patil. The committee was to submit a detailed report on the Sassoon drugs case to the government within 15 days. The committee members had visited Sassoon on October 13 during which statements of 80 hospital staff and doctors were recorded. However, eyebrows have been raised over the delay in submitting the investigation report and action from the government.

Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Patil and his aides for allegedly running a mephedrone cartel.

