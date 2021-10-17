Health department exam: Private firm running recruitment exam claims full verification by state

PUNE The Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL), a private firm contracted by the Maharashtra government to operate its recruitment examination for 6,200 posts of the state health department, is at the centre of a storm, after discrepancies in the exam process have emerged, according to aspirants.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition party at the state level in Maharashtra claims that the company has been black listed in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

The state health department has rescheduled its recruitment examination for 6,200 posts for October 24 and October 31, after cancelling it in September.

BJP leaders have also demanded the resignation of health minister Rajesh Tope.

“The minister should immediately resign. If that’s not hapening, the CM should sack him,” said BJP spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Last month, BJP leader Pravin Darekar made allegations of irregularities over the awarding of the tender to this firm by the state government. “The Government Resolution (GR) is being changed from time to time for awarding tenders to the private companies. There is a scam behind this and it is should be investigated by the CBI, CID or by a retired judge. We had demanded that this recruitment examination be conducted by the MPSC and not by any private company,” said Darekar.

Kumar, NCPL MD said, “We have been awarded the tender by the Maharashtra government IT department (MahaIT) and the state health department has given a clarification about giving us the contract. The black listing part in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab was been withdrawal at that time itself, around four years back. We submitted the clarification to the state health department. So the Maharashtra government and all its departments have made a proper verification about our company.”

Kumar added, “We are doing our preparations well to conduct an error-free examination, learning lessons from previously scheduled exams. The allegations made against us are not true and we are going through the policy set by the state government.”

Student organisations are not impressed. Kuldeep Ambekar, president of the Helping Hand organisation said, “It is simple logic. If there is a company which has bad record in other states, why is our Maharashtra government so keen to bring them here. There are thousands of good IT companies who can take run recruitment examinations smoothly.”

