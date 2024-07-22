Health dept approval delay stalls PMC’s HPV vax drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department’s plan to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer has been stalled due to a delay in obtaining permissions from the state health department. Despite proactive measures and reminders, the civic body’s initiative remains in limbo for over six months. The HPV vaccine has proven to be effective against the strains of HPV and proven to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by nearly 90% (Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com)

In January, the PMC health department decided to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer even before the Union Health Ministry. The civic body wants to immunize 1,500 girls from PMC schools against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a leading cause of cervical cancer. However, the state health department has not yet granted permission for the PMC to commence the vaccination program.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC and city immunisation officer, said, the health department of PMC has made a budget allocation of ₹22 lakhs for this immunisation programme.

“Despite numerous letters and reminders sent by the civic body, the state health department has not responded to the requested permission,” he said.

The HPV vaccine has proven to be effective against the strains of HPV and proven to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by nearly 90%, particularly if women are vaccinated when they are younger, said the officials.

Another senior doctor from PMC, on anonymity, said, the health department had written letters that followed up on the request and state officials initially claimed that it would be approved post the code of conduct.

“The department indicated that proposals from across the state are being collected and will be submitted together with PMC’s request for approval,” said the official.

Amgothu Sri Ranga Naik, health commissioner, Maharashtra, said, “I will look into the issue and take the required action.”