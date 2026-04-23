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Health dept flags lapses in hospital diet services, orders disciplinary action

Pune's health officials are initiating disciplinary action against civil surgeons for negligence in monitoring hospital diet services amid serious lapses.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: Joint director of health services (hospitals) Dr Sunita Golhait on April 17 issued a directive initiating disciplinary action against district civil surgeons, additional civil surgeons and medical superintendents across the state for alleged negligence in monitoring hospital diet services after flagging multiple administrative lapses, officials said on Wednesday.

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The action is taken under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, for negligence and dereliction of duty. Besides, charge sheets should be issued against them, and a report submitted to the health commissioner’s office immediately, said Dr Golhait.

According to officials, food is provided to thousands of indoor patients throughout the state in the following facilities — 19 district hospitals, 368 rural hospitals, 101 sub-district hospitals, 22 women’s hospitals, 4 mental hospitals, 8 general hospitals, 2 leprosy hospitals, 5 TB hospitals, and 40 trauma care centres associated with rural hospitals.

The health department, as per the work orders issued on October 19 and 20, 2022, has allotted contracts for hospital diet services for a three-year period to private contractors.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Health dept flags lapses in hospital diet services, orders disciplinary action
Home / Cities / Pune / Health dept flags lapses in hospital diet services, orders disciplinary action
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