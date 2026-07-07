Pune: Heavy rainfall on Monday caused widespread waterlogging in Hinjewadi IT hub, disrupting the commute of thousands of IT professionals and triggering long traffic jams. Heavy rain floods Hinjewadi roads, snarls IT corridor traffic

Roads in Maan, Marunji and all three phases of Hinjewadi IT Park were submerged, while key stretches near Laxmi Chowk, Wipro Circle and several underpasses connecting Hinjewadi with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were inundated, delaying commuters for hours. Several videos shared on social media showed vehicles moving through knee-deep water, while two-wheelers struggled to pass through flooded stretches.

The flooding once again exposed persistent drainage issues in the Hinjewadi–Maan–Marunji belt despite ongoing infrastructure works.

However, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said it had not received any official complaints regarding the waterlogging.

Purushottam Sangale, public relations officer, PMRDA, said that the affected area primarily falls under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Rahul Sonawane, traffic inspector, Hinjewadi Police Station, said, “There were several incidents of waterlogging particularly at service roads along the highway and the internal roads. The police department with help of other authorities cleared the areas.”