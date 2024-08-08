Heavy rainfall has left many crematoriums non-operational in Pune

Heavy rainfall and flooding in the recent days has affected city crematoriums and Navi Peth, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud and Manjri crematoriums are currently unavailable for service, said civic officials. As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) electrical department, Yerwada crematorium has only electric facility available in circle-1 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) electrical department, Yerwada crematorium has only electric facility available in circle-1. While Kailas has both electric and shed facilities operational and Koregaon Park and Wadgaonsheri offer only gas services, as does the Aundh cemetery.

In circle 2, the Ghole Road/Kothrud crematorium is flooded and non-operational.

In circle 3, the DhankawadicCrematorium is operational, while the Sinhgad Road Warje crematorium is flooded and non-operational.

In circle 4, all crematoriums are operational except the crematorium in Manjari, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kondhwa Yevlewadi, Wanowrie, and Ramtekdi.

In circle 5, the Vaikunth Crematorium in Vishrambag Wada is closed, but all crematoriums under Bibvewadi and Bhawani Peth regional offices are operational.

The civic body has requested citizens to cooperate and use the available facilities.