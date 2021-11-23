HIA asks MIDC to relocate waste plant proposed near Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park

PUNE At a Zilla Udyog Mitra meeting held on Tuesday at the Collector’s office, the Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA) asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to change the location of a proposed waste management plant near the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park.

Representatives from HIA emphasised the shifting of the location as new companies have been developed near the proposed site.

“This was not the forum to raise this issue, but the topic came up. We have also written to MIDC about it. The location is too close to the companies and this why we have requested a rethink about location. Now it is up to MIDC to consider this,” said Col (retd) Charanjeet Singh Bhogal, chief operating officer, HIA.

HIA is an informal collaborative platform for IT/ITES and other companies located in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi about 18 km from Pune city.

A representative from HIA said that the companies have raised concerns about the location of the waste processing plant and fear that once it comes up it would create an unhygienic situation in the area.

According to MIDC officials a change of location is not a easy task. An officer, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The process to set up the waste management plant has already been initiated and when the location was finalised we had consulted all the stake holders. In the dues course if other buildings have come up there, how is it possible to change the location immediately? We will set up a meeting with them and will discuss this issue once again.”