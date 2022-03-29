Hike No. 7 in fuel prices, petrol now inches closer to ₹115-mark in Pune
The prices of petrol during the past eight days have been hiked by over ₹5 per litre while diesel prices have seen rise of ₹4.78 In a fresh hike on Tuesday, price of petrol in Pune was hiked by 84 paise. Diesel rate went up by 75 paise, according to notification by retailers. This was the seventh hike within eight days. CNG will be cheaper by around ₹8 per kg in Pune from April 1 as the Maharashtra government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) from 13.5% to 3%.
Fuel prices in Pune
March 29
Petrol ₹114.53
Power ₹ 119.03
Diesel ₹97.28
CNG ₹66.00
March 28
Petrol ₹113.69
Power ₹118.19
Diesel ₹96.56
CNG ₹ 66.00
March 27
Petrol ₹113.38
Power ₹117.88
Diesel ₹96.19
CNG ₹66.00
March 25
Petrol ₹112.86
Power ₹117.36
Diesel ₹95.62
CNG ₹66.00
March 24
Petrol ₹112.00
Power ₹116.52
Diesel ₹94.80
CNG ₹66.00
March 23
Petrol ₹111.19
Power ₹115.69
Diesel ₹93.97
CNG ₹66.00
March 22
Petrol – ₹110.35
Power – ₹114.85
Diesel – ₹ 93.14
CNG – ₹66.00
Previous rates
November 4, 2021
Petrol – ₹109.50
Power – ₹113.50
Diesel – ₹92.50
CNG – ₹66.00
October 4, 2021
Petrol ₹107.95
Power ₹111.63
Diesel ₹96.50
CNG ₹ 59.50
Rates in Pune per litre and per kg (CNG)
(Source- All India Petrol Dealers Association)