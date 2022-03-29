Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hike No. 7 in fuel prices, petrol now inches closer to 115-mark in Pune

​The prices of petrol during the past eight days have been hiked by over ₹5 per litre while diesel prices have seen rise of ₹4
A petrol pump on Pune - Satara road near Katraj bore a deserted look on Tuesday as petrol prices continue to rise. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

​The prices of petrol during the past eight days have been hiked by over 5 per litre while diesel prices have seen rise of 4.78 In a fresh hike on Tuesday, price of petrol in Pune was hiked by 84 paise. Diesel rate went up by 75 paise, according to notification by retailers. This was the seventh hike within eight days. CNG will be cheaper by around 8 per kg in Pune from April 1 as the Maharashtra government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) from 13.5% to 3%.

Fuel prices in Pune

March 29

Petrol 114.53

Power 119.03

Diesel 97.28

CNG 66.00

March 28

Petrol 113.69

Power 118.19

Diesel 96.56

CNG 66.00

March 27

Petrol 113.38

Power 117.88

Diesel 96.19

CNG 66.00

March 25

Petrol 112.86

Power 117.36

Diesel 95.62

CNG 66.00

March 24

Petrol 112.00

Power 116.52

Diesel 94.80

CNG 66.00

March 23

Petrol 111.19

Power 115.69

Diesel 93.97

CNG 66.00

March 22

Petrol – 110.35

Power – 114.85

Diesel – 93.14

CNG – 66.00

Previous rates

November 4, 2021

Petrol – 109.50

Power – 113.50

Diesel – 92.50

CNG – 66.00

October 4, 2021

Petrol 107.95

Power 111.63

Diesel 96.50

CNG 59.50

Rates in Pune per litre and per kg (CNG)

(Source- All India Petrol Dealers Association)

