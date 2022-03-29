Hike No. 7 in fuel prices, petrol now inches closer to 115-mark in Pune

​The prices of petrol during the past eight days have been hiked by over ₹5 per litre while diesel prices have seen rise of ₹4.78 In a fresh hike on Tuesday, price of petrol in Pune was hiked by 84 paise. Diesel rate went up by 75 paise, according to notification by retailers. This was the seventh hike within eight days. CNG will be cheaper by around ₹8 per kg in Pune from April 1 as the Maharashtra government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) from 13.5% to 3%.

Fuel prices in Pune

March 29

Petrol ₹114.53

Power ₹ 119.03

Diesel ₹97.28

CNG ₹66.00

March 28

Petrol ₹113.69

Power ₹118.19

Diesel ₹96.56

CNG ₹ 66.00

March 27

Petrol ₹113.38

Power ₹117.88

Diesel ₹96.19

CNG ₹66.00

March 25

Petrol ₹112.86

Power ₹117.36

Diesel ₹95.62

CNG ₹66.00

March 24

Petrol ₹112.00

Power ₹116.52

Diesel ₹94.80

CNG ₹66.00

March 23

Petrol ₹111.19

Power ₹115.69

Diesel ₹93.97

CNG ₹66.00

March 22

Petrol – ₹110.35

Power – ₹114.85

Diesel – ₹ 93.14

CNG – ₹66.00

Previous rates

November 4, 2021

Petrol – ₹109.50

Power – ₹113.50

Diesel – ₹92.50

CNG – ₹66.00

October 4, 2021

Petrol ₹107.95

Power ₹111.63

Diesel ₹96.50

CNG ₹ 59.50

Rates in Pune per litre and per kg (CNG)

(Source- All India Petrol Dealers Association)