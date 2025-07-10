Hinjewadi power supply restored after four-day outage due to cable fault

Pune: After four days of disruptions, power supply to Hinjewadi and surrounding industrial areas has been fully restored as Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) completed repair work in the 220 kV Infosys–Pegasus high-voltage cable on Wednesday. After four days of disruptions, power supply to Hinjewadi and surrounding industrial areas has been fully restored as MSETCL completes repair work in high-voltage cable on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The work was completed at 12:40 pm, bringing relief to over 52,000 low-tension consumers and nearly 100 high-tension industrial units, including IT giants Infosys and Nextra.

On July 6, MSETCL had scheduled a routine maintenance shutdown of the Hinjewadi and Pegasus substations from 11 am to 1 pm. However, at 2:10 pm, a critical fault occurred near the Hinjewadi Metro station in the Infosys–Pegasus transmission line, triggering a major power outage across the region.

With the main transmission line offline, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) acted swiftly to reroute power through alternate sources. “By early Monday, supply to all 52,000 low-tension consumers was restored. We then focused on restoring high-tension and extra-high-tension customers in phases,” said Sunil Kakade, chief engineer, MSEDCL, Pune zone.

By Monday evening, 76 out of 91 high-tension customers were reconnected. On Tuesday, 26 units were restored, and 10 large industries were provided electricity on a rotational five-hour schedule. Only two clients of Nextra, requiring nearly 25 MW, remained pending until final repairs were completed on Wednesday.

“The transmission line fault was major, and redirecting power from other substations was technically complex. But due to the dedicated efforts of our staff and contractors, we overcame the crisis,” said Kakade.