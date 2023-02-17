Hinjwadi-Shivajinagar metro line completes 300 piers

PUNE: The Pune Metro Line 3 project, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, has recently achieved a significant milestone of completion of 300 metro piers.

With the assistance of the Tata Group, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is constructing a third line on a PPP (Public Private Partnership) basis in the city.

“Pier construction is underway along this route, with a total of 300 piers completed. The noteworthy aspect is that, after completing the erection of the 200th pier in December 2022, developers were able to give the project a significant boost by erecting an additional 100 piers in just 60 days,” said a press release issued by PMRDA.

For its implementation, Tata Group has established Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company. The circular shape of the Pune Metro Line 3 piers with a diameter of 2000 mm is unique in nature. These piers are being built in accordance with the metro rail system’s design parameters.

The Pune Metro Line III is a 23-kilometre elevated Metro rail project that connects the Hinjawadi IT hub to Shivajinagar.