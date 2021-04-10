Home / Cities / Pune News / Hospitals to provide Remdesivir injections to patients, says Pune dist collector Rajesh Deshmukh
pune news

Hospitals to provide Remdesivir injections to patients, says Pune dist collector Rajesh Deshmukh

PUNE As the panic over the shortage of Remdesivir injections continued, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order stating hospitals to provide the injection to the patients and not ask family or relatives to buy the drug
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:36 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE As the panic over the shortage of Remdesivir injections continued, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order stating hospitals to provide the injection to the patients and not ask family or relatives to buy the drug.

Remdesivir is a crucial drug that is used to treat patients infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid infection.

“The order has been issued to prohibit the black marketing and stocking of Remdesivir. To ensure the smooth supply for sale, purchase and distribution this order has been given to the concerned establishments,” the order stated.

“There is more demand for Remdesivir from private hospitals and so it has created artificial scarcity. No person will get Remdesivir from any retailer. If a patient requires the injection, it will be made available by the hospital. We are starting a helpline for complaints regarding Remdesivir. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joint commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer,” said Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner of Pune.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Employees from small scale industries suffer due to RT-PCR test mandate

Déjà vu as Pune preps for more restrictions

Over 90 per cent SPPU students appear for online exam

Police arrest four for selling Remdesivir at higher price

In the last few days, acute scarcity of Remdesivir has been experienced in Pune. The patient’s kin have been crowding the chemists’ shops where the injection is available. The administration also had received complaints regarding overcharging for a vial. In the light of all these events, the district collector has issued specific instructions for the hospitals to provide the injection to the patients.

Hospitals are asked to place the order of Remdesivir to the supplier keeping the requirement for three days in mind. Suppliers will have to provide the daily sale report of the drug including hospital name, associated chemists name, bills, total sale to Pune Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The hospitals which do not have associated medical stores can place orders to wholesale suppliers or ‘C and F agents’. Hospitals will have to provide Remdesivir with government-approved rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP