Pune: In Kiraksal village of Satara district, local youth have led a two-year effort to document and protect the Indian wolf, showing how community-led work can turn a neglected grassland into a recognised wildlife habitat — a model now set to be replicated elsewhere.

How Kiraksal village in Satara has become blueprint for community conservation

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Using camera traps, field surveys and habitat mapping, the team recorded 606 species, including 18 mammals under the Kiraksal Conservation Project undertaken by the village youth. The findings establish the area as an active zone for the Indian wolf, including breeding activity, rather than just a transit corridor. The den sites mapped during the study confirm this.

The project, which concluded in January 2026, released its report in February.

At the centre of the work were village youth, who installed camera traps, tracked animal movement and helped identify species. The surveys also confirmed the presence of foxes, jackals and striped hyenas. For the first time in Maharashtra, the team used camera trap images to identify individual hyenas by their unique markings, documenting seven animals.

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{{^usCountry}} The beginning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The beginning {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chinmay Prakash Sawant, project lead, who has done Master of Science (M Sc) in Wildlife Science, said, “Our work in Kiraksal village around the Indian wolf and other wildlife began from a very basic question — what biodiversity actually exists in this drought-prone region, which has largely been ignored in scientific studies. While areas like the Western Ghats and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve have been extensively studied, our eastern belt had no such documentation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmay Prakash Sawant, project lead, who has done Master of Science (M Sc) in Wildlife Science, said, “Our work in Kiraksal village around the Indian wolf and other wildlife began from a very basic question — what biodiversity actually exists in this drought-prone region, which has largely been ignored in scientific studies. While areas like the Western Ghats and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve have been extensively studied, our eastern belt had no such documentation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Through our project, we aimed to scientifically understand the presence of species like the Indian wolf and other mammals in this landscape. With support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India), we conducted systematic surveys using camera traps and field observations, which enabled us to record a total of 18 mammal species. While large predators like tigers or leopards are absent here, the presence of species like the Indian wolf highlights the ecological importance of the region,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Through our project, we aimed to scientifically understand the presence of species like the Indian wolf and other mammals in this landscape. With support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India), we conducted systematic surveys using camera traps and field observations, which enabled us to record a total of 18 mammal species. While large predators like tigers or leopards are absent here, the presence of species like the Indian wolf highlights the ecological importance of the region,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sawant said local participation was key to the effort. “Our team, consisting largely of local youth 15 to 20, played a crucial role in the entire process — from field surveys and species identification to community outreach and awareness. We ensured that all stakeholders were involved from the beginning, without imposing strict rules, which helped in building trust and participation.”

“Overall, this initiative has not only helped document species like the Indian wolf but has also brought attention to an overlooked landscape and demonstrated how community-led conservation can create meaningful impact at the grassroots level,” he said.

Getting rid of traditional practices

A major part of the work focused on reducing hunting practices. “A major part of our work also involved addressing traditional practices like mass hunting, which used to take place during festivals such as Nag Panchami. On that day, groups would go into the wild with weapons and dogs, and any animal found would be killed and brought back for ritual purposes. This was a serious threat to local wildlife,” Sawant said.

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“Instead of directly opposing the community, we adopted a gradual approach. We engaged local hunters and involved them in the project, asking them to help us identify animal habitats, dens, and movement patterns. Initially, we presented it as a study and documentation effort rather than a strict conservation intervention. This helped us gain their trust. Over time, through continuous awareness and community engagement, we were able to significantly reduce such practices and shift perspectives towards conservation,” he added.

The team also faced resistance, especially when camera traps were first installed. “There was resistance from villagers who feared that the data might be shared with forest authorities or external agencies, raising concerns about privacy and control. We addressed this through awareness campaigns, explaining that the purpose was only to understand local biodiversity,” Sawant said.

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“Working in a rural setup also brought challenges related to local politics, and at times our work faced opposition and even attempts to stop it. Despite this, we continued with the support of the gram panchayat, forest department, and a dedicated team of local youth,” he added.

The effort builds on the village’s People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR), which has been developed since 2019. “Through the PBR, we systematically recorded information on local flora, fauna, and traditional ecological knowledge. This process helped us understand that even in a drought-prone region, there exists a unique biodiversity shaped by local geography,” Sawant said.

Taking inspiration

Rohit Jadhav, a member of the village youth team, said, “When we first began working on the project, many of us had never used tools like camera traps or conducted wildlife surveys. But as we learned and started documenting species, it completely changed how we saw our surroundings. Today, we don’t just see this land as dry and barren, we see it as a habitat worth protecting. Being part of this effort has given us a sense of responsibility, and we now actively ensure that wildlife, especially the Indian wolf, is safe in our village.”

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At the village level, the impact is visible. Sarpanch Shobha Kumbhar said, “The youth of Kiraksal have shown how scientific methods like camera trapping and species counting can be carried out even in rural areas. Today, villagers who once saw wildlife as a threat are now actively involved in protecting it. The presence of animals like the Indian wolf has become a matter of pride for the village.”

Forest officials have also backed the initiative. Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Satara, said, “The work carried out by the youth of Kiraksal is truly commendable and sets a strong benchmark for community-led conservation. Their scientific approach to wildlife monitoring, especially documenting species like the Indian wolf through camera trapping and field surveys, reflects a rare combination of passion and discipline.”

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“What is most encouraging is how they have transformed local attitudes — from hunting practices to wildlife protection — by actively involving the community. Such initiatives not only strengthen conservation efforts at the grassroots level but also support the forest department’s broader vision of protecting fragile grassland ecosystems,” he said.

The Kiraksal model is now being taken to other regions. In March, biodiversity committee members from nine villages in Pune’s Velhe taluka visited the village to study the work under an initiative by the Rain Tree Foundation.

Vandan Jhaveri, programme manager at Rain Tree Foundation, said, “Kiraksal has demonstrated that even semi-arid and drought-prone landscapes can become strongholds for biodiversity when communities take ownership. The Indian wolf conservation work here, combined with the People’s Biodiversity Register and youth participation, offers a practical and scalable model.”

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