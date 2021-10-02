Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Husband-wife, seven-year-old daughter killed in road accident on Chakan-Shikrapur highway
pune news

Husband-wife, seven-year-old daughter killed in road accident on Chakan-Shikrapur highway

According to the police, the victims were on their way towards Chakan-Shikrapur highway and had stopped at Jatewadi phata. While Ashok was speaking to someone on mobile after he had stopped his two-wheeler, a speeding container came from the opposite direction and hit them
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:43 AM IST
A husband-wife duo along with their seven-year-old daughter on two-wheeler were killed after their vehicle was hit head-on by a speeding container on the Chakan-Shikrapur road on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A husband-wife duo along with their seven-year-old daughter on two-wheeler were killed after their vehicle was hit head-on by a speeding container on the Chakan-Shikrapur road on Friday. The victims have been identified as Ashok Dagdu Pawar, wife Sarika and their daughter Anu, while another daughter identified as Shubhra (3) escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, the victims were on their way towards Chakan and had stopped at Jatewadi phata. While Ashok was speaking to someone on mobile after he had stopped his two-wheeler, a speeding container came from the opposite direction and hit them. The container driver Balaji Sanjay Yelgate, a resident of Latur, has been arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving. Investigators said that all the injured were rushed to a private hospital for treatment where the three of them died.

