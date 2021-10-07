Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news
pune news

IAF to airlift Covid vaccines from Pune to Mumbai during airport closure

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:04 AM IST
With Pune airport closed for operations from October 16-29, Covid vaccines will be airlifted from Pune to Mumbai by the Indian Air Force (IAF). (HT FILE)
By HT Correspondent

Pune: Even as Pune airport will be closed for operations from October 16-29, vaccines will be airlifted from Pune to Mumbai by the Indian Air Force (IAF), IAF officials said on Wednesday.

The IAF in a statement clarified that during the days of closure, vaccines will be airlifted from Pune deploying suitable IAF assets to ensure uninterrupted supply.

“During the period of complete closure of the runway, IAF will ensure airlift of vaccines from Pune to Mumbai by deploying suitableIAF assets for the purpose to ensure uninterrupted supply chain,” IAF said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

With Serum Institute of India (SII) manufacturing Covishield at its Pune facility, Lohegaon airport in Pune has proved to be key centre for transporting vials across India.

According to IAF, the earlier announcement of closure in April had to be deferred as the Ministry of Defence asked for the postponement to avoid disruption of Covid-19 vaccine supply. “Due to the emergent requirement for transportation of Covid vaccines, the Ministry of Defence had directed us to defer the complete closure of the runway,” the IAF said.

