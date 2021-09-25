Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / IAF gives in-principle approval to hand over 13 acres for Lohegaon airport
pune news

IAF gives in-principle approval to hand over 13 acres for Lohegaon airport

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has agreed in-principle to handover 13 acres of Lohegaon airport
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:32 AM IST
(From left) Baramati MP Supriya Sule, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Katraj flyover and other NH projects at Katraj, on Friday. IAF gives in-principle approval to hand over 13 acres for Lohegaon airport . (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

PUNE: Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways and the chairman of infrastructure committee of government of India, on Friday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has agreed in-principle to handover 13 acres of Lohegaon airport.

Gadkari was in a city to do groundbreaking of flyovers at Sinhgad road and Katraj chowk.

Gadkari said, “It was a long pending issue related to the extension of Lohegaon airport. In the first phase of development, various works were completed but the Air Force was not ready to hand over 13 acres of land for it. Recently, the Air Force submitted a demand to hand over land for them at Chandigarh. In that meeting, I asked the Air Force that we would give you land at Chandigarh and in compensation the Air Force should hand over land at Pune.”

Gadkari said, “As I am the chairman of infrastructure projects in the country, the proposal would be placed before me. The Air Force has given in-principle approval to take land at Chandigarh and hand over 13 acres land in Pune. Now the process for it would start and I would give official approval very soon.”

RELATED STORIES

Gadkari said, “After getting 13 acres of land, Pune airport’s capacity would almost double.”

“Establish ‘New Pune’ around Pune-Bengaluru expressway”

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has appealed to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to help set up a “New Pune” on the proposed Pune-Bengaluru expressway. Gadkari said, “Pune has become very crowded. Now we must think about “New Pune”. The Maharashtra government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) can do this project jointly. We would purchase land along this expressway and establish the new city. We can give connectivity of Metro and other transport modes to “New Pune” with existing Pune. To do sustainable development, we must think on such projects.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 36% fully vaccinated in Pune district, 81% partially inoculated

Pune may see fewer Covid curbs next week

Only 0.22% get infected after both Covid vaccine doses in Pune

Residents turn Wanowrie’s dumping spot near Bhairoba nullah into garden in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP