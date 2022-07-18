ICSE results: Pune schools strike gold; principals, toppers speak
As the results of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were declared on Sunday evening, students from across the city celebrated. Many schools reported 100 per cent results in the examination.
This year, 110 students are tied for the top 3 positions nationally in the ICSE results. The maximum number of toppers (37), out of the 110, are from Maharashtra.
Rita Katawati, principal at Hutchings High School and Junior College said that out of 252 students who had appeared, one was absent and all others had passed the examination.
“There are 104 students who scored 90 per cent and above and 223 students scored distinction. Ameya Surve secured the 1st position in the school with 99.2 per cent and Saanvi Gawade secured the second position with 98.8 per cent,” said Katawati.
Parth Lahoti, a student of The Bishop School, Camp was the ICSE topper of the school with 99.2 per cent. And the topper for The Bishhop Co-ed School was Aadi Gahrotra who secured 99.2 percent.
Devendra Kumar, principal of Pawar Public School said that it had been a year of obfuscation and uncertainty with the online mode to top it all, nevertheless the students put in their best and performed very well.
“The toppers of the school are Preena Sengupta and Divyajyoti Naskar who stood first in the school scoring 98.6%, Juiee Deshpande secured second position with 98.4% and Anvay Kurve and Tejas Gadekar scored 98% and stood third,” said Kumar.
Chandrika Banerjee,Principal at Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School said that the result of the school was 100 per cent.
“Students have performed very well this year. Over 74 students scored 90 per cent and above and 33 students scored between 80 to 89 per cent and 15 have scored between 70 to 79 per cent,” said Banerjee.
Dr Mar Theophilus School, Dhanori also scored 100% results for the ICSE Exam 2021-22.
“A total of 88 students appeared for the exam, out of which 20 students were above 90%, 29 students were above 80% and 25 students above 70%. With 96.6% Sasighar Neti stood first in the school, followed by Vedant Kadam and Sakshi Shukla with 96%, Dibyasha Mishra with 95.6%, and Tushika Joshi scored 94.4%. It is rewarding to observe the tremendous growth demonstrated by students who exceeded their own wildest dreams, even in the face of challenges they had to overcome, and we are particularly grateful for the mentors who never lost faith in them,” said officials from the school.
A total of 26,083 students appeared for the exam from 245 schools across Maharashtra. The state has recorded a 100 percent passing percentage. Girls have done better than boys. The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pas percentage was 99.97.
-
ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
-
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
-
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
-
Presidential poll: Parties educate their legislators on voting process
Mumbai A day before the presidential elections, political parties educated their legislators about the voting process by holding meetings. Congress started the inquiry over the absence of 12 of its MLAs during the floor test of the Eknath Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party government held on July 4. Legislators from the Shinde-led faction and BJP jointly met at Hotel Trident and discussed preparations for polling for the presidential election scheduled on Monday.
-
Actor gets back ₹2.24 lakh transferred from her accounts by frauds
Mumbai A week after television actress Aman Sandhu was duped and lost ₹2.24 lakh to online frauds, the Mumbai police units from Oshiwara, Goregaon and cyber-crime were able to block the transaction and get the amount credited back to the actor's account.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics