ICSE results: Pune schools strike gold; principals, toppers speak

As the results of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were declared on Sunday evening, students from across the city celebrated. Many schools reported 100 per cent results in the examination.

This year, 110 students are tied for the top 3 positions nationally in the ICSE results. The maximum number of toppers (37), out of the 110, are from Maharashtra.

Rita Katawati, principal at Hutchings High School and Junior College said that out of 252 students who had appeared, one was absent and all others had passed the examination.

“There are 104 students who scored 90 per cent and above and 223 students scored distinction. Ameya Surve secured the 1st position in the school with 99.2 per cent and Saanvi Gawade secured the second position with 98.8 per cent,” said Katawati.

Parth Lahoti, a student of The Bishop School, Camp was the ICSE topper of the school with 99.2 per cent. And the topper for The Bishhop Co-ed School was Aadi Gahrotra who secured 99.2 percent.

Devendra Kumar, principal of Pawar Public School said that it had been a year of obfuscation and uncertainty with the online mode to top it all, nevertheless the students put in their best and performed very well.

“The toppers of the school are Preena Sengupta and Divyajyoti Naskar who stood first in the school scoring 98.6%, Juiee Deshpande secured second position with 98.4% and Anvay Kurve and Tejas Gadekar scored 98% and stood third,” said Kumar.

Chandrika Banerjee,Principal at Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School said that the result of the school was 100 per cent.

“Students have performed very well this year. Over 74 students scored 90 per cent and above and 33 students scored between 80 to 89 per cent and 15 have scored between 70 to 79 per cent,” said Banerjee.

Dr Mar Theophilus School, Dhanori also scored 100% results for the ICSE Exam 2021-22.

“A total of 88 students appeared for the exam, out of which 20 students were above 90%, 29 students were above 80% and 25 students above 70%. With 96.6% Sasighar Neti stood first in the school, followed by Vedant Kadam and Sakshi Shukla with 96%, Dibyasha Mishra with 95.6%, and Tushika Joshi scored 94.4%. It is rewarding to observe the tremendous growth demonstrated by students who exceeded their own wildest dreams, even in the face of challenges they had to overcome, and we are particularly grateful for the mentors who never lost faith in them,” said officials from the school.

A total of 26,083 students appeared for the exam from 245 schools across Maharashtra. The state has recorded a 100 percent passing percentage. Girls have done better than boys. The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pas percentage was 99.97.