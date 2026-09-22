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IISER Pune launches bilingual webzine linking climate science with grassroots stories

Available in Hindi and English, HEAL aims to make scientific information on climate and environmental change accessible to a wider audience while documenting their impact on human health, animal welfare and ecosystems.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 07:34:00 IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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PUNE: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune on Monday launched HEAL (Health, Environment, Action & Learning), a bilingual, solutions-oriented webzine that seeks to connect climate science with grassroots storytelling and public health.

Pune, India - November 1, 2017: IISER,Pashan,Pune, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - November 1, 2017: IISER,Pashan,Pune, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (HT PHOTO)

The webzine was launched by climate scientist and former Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary M Rajeevan at IISER Pune.

Available in Hindi and English, HEAL aims to make scientific information on climate and environmental change accessible to a wider audience while documenting their impact on human health, animal welfare and ecosystems. The platform will focus on community experiences and local solutions, particularly through collaborations with grassroots communicators across the country.

“HEAL is an important initiative to bring this One Health perspective into public discourse through credible, accessible and solutions-oriented journalism,” Rajeevan said.

IISER Pune director Sunil S Bhagwat said initiatives emerging from the research community could provide a platform for writers and readers from cities, towns and villages. The platform is being developed under the CARE (Climate, Action, Research and Education) Project led by Shalini Sharma, social scientist and associate professor at IISER Pune.

The premier issue of the webzine is available free of charge at www.healwebzine.in.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kimaya Boralkar

Kimaya Boralkar is a Pune-based journalist with Hindustan Times. Her forte is everything education in Pune and across Maharashtra, from schools and universities to entrance exams, government policies, and student issues.A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism,When she's not on the education beat, you'll find her reporting on human-interest stories, science and research, and cultural events, always looking for stories worth telling.

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