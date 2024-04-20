 IISER Pune starts master’s programme in quantum tech - Hindustan Times
IISER Pune starts master’s programme in quantum tech

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2024 06:22 AM IST

IISER Pune launches a master's program in quantum technology with 20 students, including industry overlap, entrepreneurship, and patenting courses.

The first batch of master’s programme in quantum technology launched by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will have 20 students. The two-year programme will include industry overlap and courses on entrepreneurship and patenting.

The programme has been designed as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At least 12 faculty from the physics department will be part of the programme, says Professor Sudarshan Ananth, chair, physics department at IISER Pune. (H FILE)
Professor Sudarshan Ananth, chair, physics department at IISER Pune, said, “Two new quantum-labs are being set up exclusively for this programme. The programme has been designed as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At least 12 faculty from the physics department will be part of the programme.”

