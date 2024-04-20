IISER Pune starts master’s programme in quantum tech

The first batch of master’s programme in quantum technology launched by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune will have 20 students. The two-year programme will include industry overlap and courses on entrepreneurship and patenting. The programme has been designed as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At least 12 faculty from the physics department will be part of the programme, says Professor Sudarshan Ananth, chair, physics department at IISER Pune. (H FILE)

Professor Sudarshan Ananth, chair, physics department at IISER Pune, said, “Two new quantum-labs are being set up exclusively for this programme. The programme has been designed as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At least 12 faculty from the physics department will be part of the programme.”