IITM study offers fresh insights into how air pollution interacts with monsoon clouds

A new study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has found that only a small fraction of monsoon cloud droplets contains black carbon particles, providing important clues about how air pollution interacts with clouds and rainfall systems over India. Black carbon, commonly known as soot, is produced from the incomplete burning of fossil fuels, biomass and other fuels. It is one of the most climate-warming components of air pollution and can influence cloud formation, rainfall patterns and regional climate. Factors such as air entrainment, cloud dynamics and microphysical processes influenced how pollution particles were incorporated into clouds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The study – authored by Arya Pisharody, Sachin Patade, Mercy Varghese, Josin Sanal Thomas, Neelam Malap and Thara Prabhakaran of IITM Pune; published in the journal Atmospheric Environment; and available online from June 17 – is based on aircraft-related observations conducted over Solapur and surrounding rain shadow regions of Maharashtra during the 2018-19 monsoon seasons as part of the Cloud Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment (CAIPEEX) phase 4 campaign.

The IITM researchers used specialised instruments aboard a research aircraft to simultaneously measure airborne pollution particles and cloud droplets within deep convective monsoon clouds. The study found that concentrations of refractory black carbon (rBC) particles were highest below the cloud base and gradually declined with altitude. Inside the clouds, however, black carbon concentrations were significantly lower, ranging between 0.1 and 10 particles per cubic centimetre—around 10 to 100 times lower than the concentrations observed in the surrounding atmosphere.

One of the key findings was that less than three per cent of cloud droplets larger than seven micrometres contain black carbon particles. This suggests that only a small proportion of cloud droplets form around soot particles despite their presence in the atmosphere.

The researchers also examined whether coagulation—the process through which particles collide and combine—could explain the presence of black carbon within cloud droplets. The analysis showed that coagulation contributed less than one per cent to the observed, in-cloud black carbon concentrations, indicating that other cloud processes play a much larger role.

The study further found that the relationship between black carbon concentrations and the number of cloud droplets varied under different cloud conditions. Factors such as air entrainment, cloud dynamics and microphysical processes influenced how pollution particles were incorporated into clouds.

According to the researchers, these rare in-situ aircraft observations provide valuable information about aerosol-cloud interactions over the Indian monsoon region and will help improve weather and climate models.

While black carbon remains a harmful pollutant linked to climate warming and adverse health impact, the findings offer an encouraging insight that only a limited proportion of cloud droplets in deep monsoon clouds appear to contain these particles.