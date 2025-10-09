Illegal banners: PMC files 27 police cases

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered 27 police cases against individuals for installing illegal flex boards and banners across the city. The civic body has directed that cases be filed against 71 people for putting up such displays on public property. Printers have also been asked to display their names on banners so that action can be taken against them if necessary. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “PMC has instructed all regional ward offices to lodge police complaints against those putting up unauthorised banners, flex boards and defacing the city. Printers have also been asked to display their names on banners so that action can be taken against them if necessary.”

Following the directive, 27 cases have been registered by ward offices in Ahmednagar Road, Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Bibvewadi, and Kasba-Vishrambaug.