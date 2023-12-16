Illegal dumping in riverbed continues despite PMC action

Despite patrolling and intermittent actions by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against the illegal dumping of debris in the riverbed, yet another similar incident has come to light from Hinjewadi. As Pune is experiencing huge construction activity across the district, several developers throw construction waste i.e. debris at various places including the riverbed. (HT PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and member of parliament (MP) Supriya Sule, on Saturday posted on social media to highlight the issue of construction work dumping at the Mula - Mutha river stretch flowing from the Hinjewadi area.

As Pune is experiencing huge construction activity across the district, several developers throw construction waste i.e. debris at various places including the riverbed. There are norms for recycling construction debris, however time and again those norms have been violated by the construction industry and builders throw their debris at the riverbed.

Sule posted on X about the illegal debris dumping at the riverbed in Hinjewadi saying, “Debris is being unlawfully dumped into the Mula Mutha River in the Blue Ridge Township area in Hinjawadi, resulting in significant harm to the riverbed and the environment.”

The MP also urged Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the district collector to promptly address the issue and take corrective action.

Illegal debris dumping into the riverbed is not limited only to this area, the problem can be experienced across the city especially near the wetlands of the city causing significant damage both to the environment as well human health as the debris causes higher air pollution through dust circulated while transporting the debris as well as while unloading the debris truck. This process subsequently damages human health, the experts said.

Ravindra Sinha, a member of a group working for river conservation said, “So far there are four types of places that are easy for debris dumping in the city. It includes Rivers, Water streams, Lakes, and hills, and the Mula riverbed is experiencing one of the highest debris dumping in Pune. Whenever citizens complained about such illegal dumping, they got harassed by the authorities. In some cases, only monetary punishment is levied on those putting the debris in the riverbed.”

In Hijewadi, the citizens found such illegal debris dumping at the riverbed and they informed both authorities as well as the local representatives, we are glad that MP Sule has taken conscience about the issue and requested the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and District Collector to take appropriate action against those responsible for illegal debris dumping, said Sinha.

Sandeep Kadam, an officer from the Solid Waste Department, PMC said, “The PMC through its ward offices conducts regular patrolling about illegal debris dumping. Fines also be levied on those who are found doing such illegal activities.”