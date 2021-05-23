Illegal gutkha worth 5.5 lakh recovered, two arrested

The Hinjewadi police have arrested two persons and recovered illegal Gutkha worth ₹5.55 lakh from their possession.

The duo was picked up during the raids conducted by the Hinjewadi police along with the Social Security Branch (SSB). The raiding team cracked down on the godown owned by Paras Khimaram Devasi (27), a resident of Susgaon and seized banned Gutkha products worth ₹5.55 lakh from the tempo in which the material was being ferried to different spots for sale and distribution.

The action was taken under the guidance of police inspector Vitthal Kubade after directions from Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash to take strict action against sale of banned gutkha products.