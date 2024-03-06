 Illegal hoarding gets stuck in school bus - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Illegal hoarding gets stuck in school bus

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Pune: An illegal hoarding got stuck to the window of a moving school bus on NIBM Road on Tuesday morning posing danger to the children onboard. A video captured by an onlooker shows the grave threat that such illegal hoardings pose to commuters. “It is risky to put up illegal hoardings and the civic administration fails to act against violators despite repeated complaints,” said Kishore Jedhe, a citizen from NIBM area.

An illegal hoarding got stuck to the window of a moving school bus on NIBM Road on Tuesday morning posing danger to children onboard. (HT)
