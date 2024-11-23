Menu Explore
Illegal liquor worth 7 crore seized in Pune since poll code came into effect

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 23, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Pune district seized ₹7 crore in illegal liquor and took action against 1,042 people since the MCC took effect, with 25% of state seizures from Pune.

The Pune district has seized illegal liquor worth 7 crore and took action against 1,042 people since the 2024 assembly elections model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect, said official.

Action has been taken against 234 vehicles and most of the illegal stock came from neighbouring state Goa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Action has been taken against 234 vehicles and most of the illegal stock came from neighbouring state Goa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district collector Suhas Divase said, “About 25 per cent of state’s total liquor seizure under the drive is from Pune. The exercise was conducted by excise department’s Pune district superintendent Vijay Suryanshi.

Action has been taken against 234 vehicles and most of the illegal stock came from neighbouring state Goa.”

