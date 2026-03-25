Illegal LPG refilling racket busted in Ahilyanagar; four arrested

In a major crackdown amid the ongoing gas shortage, the Ahilyanagar police Crime Branch busted an illegal LPG refilling operation in Kamargaon, arresting four accused and seizing goods worth ₹2.01 crore, officials said. The raid, conducted on March 23 under Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Kabadi, followed a tip-off about illegal refilling from three HP gas tankers near Hotel Renuka Dahi Misal on the Pune–Ahilyanagar road. (HT)

The accused were identified as Sachin Aba Bodhle (31) of Dahivadi, Tuljapur; Manik Balaji Gutte (32) of Daithane, Parli; Ulhas Jeevan Kawade (32) of Kanherwadi, Kalamb; and Amrit Balasaheb Thokale (33) of Kamargaon.

The raid, conducted on March 23 under Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Kabadi, followed a tip-off about illegal refilling from three HP gas tankers near Hotel Renuka Dahi Misal on the Pune–Ahilyanagar road. Cylinders were being refilled without licenses or safety measures.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kabadi said, “Amid the LPG crisis, the accused were illegally refilling LPG cylinders for hotel owners by charging ₹3,500.” He added that the accused were tanker drivers transporting LPG from Chakan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During interrogation, the accused admitted they were refilling commercial cylinders for profit without government authorisation.

Police seized 57.2 tonnes of LPG worth ₹30.48 lakh, three tankers worth ₹1.65 crore, 20 Bharat Gas cylinders, an Ashok Leyland tempo, and refilling equipment. Officials said handling highly flammable material without safety precautions posed serious risks to life and property.

A case has been registered at Ahilyanagar Taluka Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Essential Commodities Act 1955, LPG Control Order 2000, Gas Cylinder Rules 2016, and the Explosives Act 1884. Investigations are ongoing.