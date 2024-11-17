Menu Explore
Illicit liquor worth 5.55 cr seized, 1,179 arrested in crackdown

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 17, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The state excise department, Pune division, registered as many as 1,237 cases, arrested 1,179 persons in connection with illegal manufacturing, transport and sale of country liquor and seized 982 vehicles and 5.55 crore during the crackdown since October 21.

Good behaviour bonds have been undertaken from them and in 12 cases bonds amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.80 crore have been taken. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Excise superintendent Charan Singh Rajput said, “Several teams had been formed under the guidance of state excise commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and district election officer Suhas Diwase wherein the operation was undertaken.”

According to the excise department, 59 proposals under Section 93 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 against liquor bars in the district have been filed with the concerned magistrates. Good behaviour bonds have been undertaken from them and in 12 cases bonds amounting to 11.80 crore have been taken. During this period, three cases of Goa manufactured liquor have been detected and in these cases, goods worth 41.77 lakh have been seized along with two transport vehicles.

A total of 18 temporary checkpoints have been set up to check illegal liquor traffic in the district and suspicious vehicles are being inspected.

A dry day has been declared in the district from 6 pm on from Novembers on November 23. Liquor sale licenses in the district will remain closed during this period.

