ILS Law College to build sports complex at Vetal Tekdi premises, locals unhappy

While the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College has decided to build a sports complex at its Vetal tekdi premises to protect the area from encroachments and ensure the safety of students and citizens, locals and civic activists have opposed the move on grounds that it may damage the sprawling hills and their ecology.

Deepa Paturkar, principal, ILS Law College Pune said, “We are only trying to protect the area from encroachments and ensure the safety of students and citizens. We do not intend to damage the environmental system in place at the tekdi. We have had incidents of robberies and illegal drug usage in the area. To add to that, construction debris was dumped there, forcing us to build a wall.”

Encroachments have previously been reported in the college-owned premises along with the dumping of debris, regular thefts and illegal drug use compromising the residents’ safety. According to the college management, they will be taking charge of the protection of the premises by building a sports complex there. College officials said that no permanent structures would be built so as not to tamper with the hill’s natural ecosystem. Plans are afoot to level the ground and introduce nets to set up a clay-based tennis court and football fields. The idea is to create a safe space for students and citizens where there is no fear of encroachers or thieves, college officials said.

Paturkar said, “We do think that there should be more activity in the area to prevent any such illegal behaviour, which can only be ensured by increasing the number of people frequenting the premises. With a sports complex, this can be achieved. There are many encroachments from other parties at the tekdi and we have been advocating against it for the longest time. We will be working in tandem with the ecosystem of the forest. We are trying to develop a space that is primarily for people to indulge in recreational activities. With the establishment of a sports complex, we will also be ensuring that there are no further encroachments and that we can claim the space.”

According to residents and activists however, Vetal tekdi is once again under threat from infrastructural development. So much so that members of the Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti (DGPS) have launched a petition against the construction of the sports complex at the ILS Law College premises, and urged the law college management to rescind the project on the grounds that “Vetal tekdi might meet with the same fate as Taljai tekdi which has been encroached by hawkers and stalls.”

Sushma Date, member, DGPS, said, “It’s disappointing that the one entity we trusted to keep the tekdi free from construction or commercial activity has decided to build a sports complex here. In fact, ILS had carried out afforestation drives on the tekdi in the 1930s and 40s which led to much of the greenery that we see there now. All tekdis in Pune are under the relentless pressure of ‘development’ in the form of roads, gardens, water tanks, walls, memorials or sports complexes. Sadly, the next generation will not have the benefits of a pristine green space right in the heart of the city.”