IMA raises concern over authenticity of complaints received by PMC’s grievance redressal cell

PUNE The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Hospital Board of India (HBI) have expressed concerns regarding the recently established grievance redressal cell by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address complaints against private hospitals. The doctors’ body claims the grievance cell should not become a medium for harassment and extortion of medical staff through frivolous and fake complaints.

The Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021 that states that the civic body needs to set up a grievance redressal cell for patients coming to municipal and private hospitals. So, last week PMC launched a grievance redressal cell to address complaints of patients.

The toll-free helpline 1800-233-4151 was made available during working hours. However, IMA and HBI members claim some individuals and so-called patients right groups take undue advantage of the system and try to harass and extort money from doctors and hospitals by filing fake and frivolous complaints.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman HBI, Pune chapter and former vice-president of IMA, state, said, “A grievance redressal cell should be set up to address complaints. But what if the complaints made to the cell are frivolous or fake? Is there a system in place to scrutinize the complaints and check their authenticity before the action is started against the hospital by PMC?”

Dr Patil said, IMA will be writing to PMC that there should not be any injustice to the hospital while addressing complaints. “One doctor member from the IMA should be amongst the committee of the grievance redressal cell. In incidents, when the complainant is found to file frivolous and fake complaints, there should be financial action against such complainants,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the medical body should understand that the cell has been set up to solve issues of patients and not just to take action. Action will be taken, but only in cases where we find injustice is done to patients.

“Although the helpline number is there, residents have to give a complaint in writing to PMC. The complaint will be taken ahead only after a written complaint with evidence and the documented proof is submitted. The complaints will be initially scrutinised and then solved. Frivolous and fake complaints will be quashed and won’t be entertained,” he said.

