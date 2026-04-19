IMD issues yellow alert for Pune till April 22

After over a week of rising temperatures, Pune is likely to witness another spell of unseasonal rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city until April 22—the second such warning this month.

The department has further stated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra on April 19. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

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According to the colour-coded warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, Pune will remain under a yellow alert for the next four days, indicating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

As per the IMD forecast released on April 18, multiple weather systems are currently active across the country. These include a fresh western disturbance over Rajasthan, Haryana, east Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Odisha. Additionally, an anti-cyclonic circulation persists over interior Maharashtra and neighbouring regions.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between April 18 and 22. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive similar weather activity on April 20 and 21.

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{{^usCountry}} “There will be partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning and very light rain,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There will be partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning and very light rain,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The department has further stated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra on April 19. However, a gradual drop of 2–3°C is expected between April 20 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has further stated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra on April 19. However, a gradual drop of 2–3°C is expected between April 20 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the first week of April, Pune recorded unusually heavy rainfall. While weather experts describe such unseasonal rainfall in April as a relatively common phenomenon due to transitional atmospheric patterns, civic activists have called for better preparedness and stronger inter-departmental coordination to prevent any weather-related incidents in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first week of April, Pune recorded unusually heavy rainfall. While weather experts describe such unseasonal rainfall in April as a relatively common phenomenon due to transitional atmospheric patterns, civic activists have called for better preparedness and stronger inter-departmental coordination to prevent any weather-related incidents in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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