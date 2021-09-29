Incidence of falls among senior citizens can be reduced: SPPU study

PUNE: A recent study conducted by students of the department of health science from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has revealed that the increasing incidence of falls among senior citizens can be reined in by performing a few small exercises every day. The study was carried out under the guidance of the head of the department, Aarti Nagarkar and a paper based on it published in the research journal, “Gait and Posture”.

Elaborating on the study, Nagarkar said that over the last two years, the health science department studied 800 senior citizens across various socio-economic groups from different parts of Pune. “It appears that many senior citizens have a higher fall rate. Increasing inactivity day by day affects their body and mind. In such cases, the confidence to walk is often lost. This increases the fall rate in and around the house.”

Snehal Kulkarni, a student who is part of the study said that senior citizens were examined using sensor-equipped devices. “The device also measured their walking speed, ability to get up and sit down, and the possibility of their falling (in percentage) among other things. We also asked these senior citizens to perform some small activities every day. We asked them to make small changes in their homes. As a result, many senior citizens have increased their walking speed, decreased their dependence on others, and reduced their fall rate,” said Kulkarni.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “Many senior citizens will benefit from this research study. We will continue to conduct such socially useful research at the university.”

What to do to avoid falling

**Make small changes to some places in the house like fitting handles and installing radium on the steps.

**Perform small daily exercises that will increase walking speed and confidence.

**Try to increase morale to reduce the fear of falling while walking.