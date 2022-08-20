Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens

Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments.

A few netizens criticised the authorities claiming that it has failed to construct a robust airport and appealed to citizens to contribute Ganesha celebrations money for building an airport rather than waiting for the government to do the work.

Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.

The AAI tweet stated, “Please note that this structure that is placed on the approach road to the airport is a work in progress and is being developed by Pune Municipal Corporation. We are taking it up with the authorities to complete the installation.”

Purohit later thanked AAI for the clarification and tweeted, “However, the installation does need a relook when certain angles don’t match the airport/PMC vision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another twitter user Shilpa Godbole said, “What in the world? Time to collect vargani for the apla airport and build it ourselves. It’s written all over that the powers are never going to build one.”

Another netizen Nisha Shukla said, “We Punekars can give up celebrating Ganesh festival this year and with that money build Pune airport. Surely, we can happily celebrate a big grand festival next year with our own airport and invite the PM and Sachin Pilot for the festival-cum-opening ceremony.”

Despite repeated efforts, assistant commissioner Vaibhav Kadhlakh could not be reached for comments.