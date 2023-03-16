India can face water woes due to effects of climate change: Avinash Mishra

NITI Aayog advisor on Water and Land Resources Avinash Mishra has cautioned that India could face water woes in the future due to effects of climate change and hence the need of the hour is to study traditional methods of water-management for water conservation.

Mishra was on Wednesday was speaking on ‘Freshwater Ecosystems and Challenges’ during the workshop series titled ‘Institutionalised Skilling Ecosystems for Advanced Realisation of Sagar Vision’ to drive the Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) framework, organised by Pune-based Maritime Research Centre (MRC) along with Indo-Swiss Centre for Excellence (ISCE) at the College of Engineering, Pune.

Mishra said, “In India, currently 1,999 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) water is available. Out of which, 1,140 BCM water is available for usage and 690 BCM water derives from sources like rivers, lakes, while 450 BCM water comes from underground wells. There are a lot of problems in the way we conserve water and its distribution. India can face water woes in the future due to effects of climate change. In this scenario, we are focusing on solving problems of water conservation and management. This includes ways of waste water treatment and its reuse and changes in agricultural methods.”

“To solve the current issue of water conservation and management, with the help of modern technology, age-old systems can be used effectively,” he said.