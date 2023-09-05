Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army pays tribute to Pune soldier

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 11:33 PM IST

PUNE: The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Havildar Dilip Ozarkar, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, who died in a road accident on September 3 while hauling Artillery Guns near Leh.

On Monday, the soldier’s mortal remains were flown to Pune, where top Army commanders lay wreaths in his respect. Ozarkar’s final rites were performed at Bhawani Peth after a guard of honour.

Ozarkar joined the Armed Forces in 2004 and was serving with 94 Medium Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery. He is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter.

road accident indian army tribute
